LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,649. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

