LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 732,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357,344 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 690,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,747. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

