LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,146,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 755,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,029. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.