LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,168 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 589,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

