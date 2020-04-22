LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 149,961 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,039,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,178,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 249,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,898. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

