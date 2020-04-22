LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 707,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 609,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,483,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 924,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.