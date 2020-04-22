LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 531,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

