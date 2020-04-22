LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after acquiring an additional 393,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 32,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,681. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

