LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $110.64. 3,793,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,205. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

