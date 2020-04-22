LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 2,414,921 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

