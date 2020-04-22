LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

INDY stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

