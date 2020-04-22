LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. 3,984,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,234. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

