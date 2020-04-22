LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 400,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,276. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.