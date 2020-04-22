LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fis Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 205,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 21,410,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,247,789. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

