LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.48. 4,243,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.