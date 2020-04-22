LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,929,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 158,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17.

