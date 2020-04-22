LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 5,769 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,811,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,672,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

