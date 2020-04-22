LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. 180,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,109. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

