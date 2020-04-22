LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

QEFA stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

