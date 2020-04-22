LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,927,000 after acquiring an additional 501,299 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. 2,056,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

