LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. 1,310,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

