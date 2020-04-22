LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.56. 673,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,771. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.