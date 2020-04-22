LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 258,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,554. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

