LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,275,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period.

BATS ICVT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. 37,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

