Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

