Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

ASG opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, SVP Mark T. Haley bought 7,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,216.64. Also, Director Thomas W. Brock bought 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,611.60. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

