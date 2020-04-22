Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 4,224 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vereit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 119,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 11,283,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166,656. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

