Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 773.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

