Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 215,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

NYSE WTR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.