Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,998 shares of company stock valued at $19,378,307. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.69.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $15.77 on Wednesday, reaching $426.33. The stock had a trading volume of 148,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.26. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $270.31 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

