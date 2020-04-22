Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

