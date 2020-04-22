Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 403,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,189,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

