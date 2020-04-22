Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,509,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,113,000 after acquiring an additional 643,776 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.