Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $18,176,000.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last 90 days.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,797. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

