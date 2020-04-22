Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after acquiring an additional 996,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,633,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95,321 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 17,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.