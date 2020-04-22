Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $908,096,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 76,456,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,130,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

