Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $994,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,328 shares of company stock valued at $117,603,065. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 634,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

