Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 406,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

