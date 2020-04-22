Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,762 shares of company stock worth $11,355,437. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $15.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.13. 774,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

