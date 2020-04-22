Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Regenxbio worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth $19,078,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 125,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 442,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,917. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.04. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

