Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 262,293 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. 1,526,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,515. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

