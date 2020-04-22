Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.13. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 16,749 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

