Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,646,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $96.77. 24,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $43,461.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,190.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,048 shares of company stock worth $257,359 and sold 16,936 shares worth $1,728,908. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.