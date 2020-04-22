Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Linde by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

