LiquidApps Price Up 14.3% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $61,309.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,031,335,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,955,824 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

