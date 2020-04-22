LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.36.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 739,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

