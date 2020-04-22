Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.44. 2,040,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,826. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

