LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LogMeIn.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. 499,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.