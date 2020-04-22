Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

LOVE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 805,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,771. The company has a market cap of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lovesac by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

