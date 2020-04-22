Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. 4,762,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,341. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.